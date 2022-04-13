Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RH AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ALL OF SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Bee Goliad...Victoria...Webb...Duval...Jim Wells...Inland Kleberg...Inland Nueces...Inland San Patricio...Coastal Aransas...Inland Refugio...Inland Calhoun...Coastal Kleberg Coastal Nueces...Coastal San Patricio...Aransas Islands Coastal Refugio...Coastal Calhoun...Kleberg Islands...Nueces Islands...Calhoun Islands. * TIMING...9 AM to 7 PM CST Today. * WIND...Northwest to North 20 to 25 MPH with occasional gusts to 30 MPH. Gusts up to 35 MPH possible along the coast. Winds will shift to the northeast and decrease around sunset. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 15 to 25 percent in the afternoon, 25 to 40 percent on the islands. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

ARANSAS COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO