De Soto Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Soto, Red River by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern and northeastern Texas....

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, LA
City
Melrose, LA
County
De Soto Parish, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Keithville, LA
City
South Mansfield, LA
City
Gloster, LA
State
Texas State
City
Longstreet, LA
County
Red River Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Stonewall, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HOMER, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SPRINGHILL, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana South Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas Northeastern San Augustine County in eastern Texas Eastern Shelby County in eastern Texas Southeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Joaquin, Shelbyville, Patroon, Bland Lake, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Stanley, Reeds Store, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel, Kickapoo and Kingston. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher Light snow to affect Southwest MT overnight Periods of light snow will fall across much of Southwest MT overnight. Visibility will fall below one half mile at times, and roadways could be come snow covered and slippery. Total snow accumulations by morning will generally range from a quarter of an inch at lower elevations to about 2 inches in the mountains. Those traveling across Southwest MT overnight should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bienville, De Soto, Jackson, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Jackson; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Winn FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches has fallen across portions of the Four State Region through early this morning. Look for additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially across portions of Northern Louisiana and Deep East Texas. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches but locally up to 3 to 6 inches is possible. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Downtown Spokane. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions Friday from 11 AM until 8 PM.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

