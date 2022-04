CHICAGO -- Illinoisans wagered a cool $286.2 million on March Madness, according to state revenue figures released Tuesday. The video featured is from a previous report. That includes $278.4 million wagered on about two and a half weeks' worth of games in the men's NCAA basketball tournament, and another $7.8 million bet on the women's tourney, the Illinois Gaming Board reported. That's the state agency that polices legal gambling in the state, including sports betting, which became a legitimate operation in Illinois two years ago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO