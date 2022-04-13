ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

'I know she's innocent' | Melissa Lucio case heard at Texas House as her execution date approaches

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Lucio was convicted of killing her...

www.khou.com

Comments / 1

San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Texas Death Row Inmate’s Family Shares Gratitude for Kim Kardashian Speaking Out Against Her Impending Execution

The family of Melissa Lucio have thanked Kim Kardashian for sharing support in protesting the Texas death row inmate’s scheduled execution. Son John Lucio spoke with TMZ, and said his mother was shocked to hear that Kim has expressed support against her impending April 27 execution. “When I shared with my mother about Kim Kardashian supporting her and advocating for her, she was just shocked and couldn’t believe it,” John said in the clip below, adding Melissa is “just in awe” and that Kim “being an advocate for her has really lifted her spirits.”
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Kim Kardashian posts letter in support of Harlingen mom on death row

Kim Kardashian posted in support of a Harlingen mom currently on death row. The reality star posted a letter Melissa Lucio's children sent to Gov. Greg Abbott asking him to stop the execution. Kardashian called the letter “heartbreaking.”. “There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the...
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

