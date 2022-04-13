'I know she's innocent' | Melissa Lucio case heard at Texas House as her execution date approaches

The family of Melissa Lucio have thanked Kim Kardashian for sharing support in protesting the Texas death row inmate’s scheduled execution. Son John Lucio spoke with TMZ, and said his mother was shocked to hear that Kim has expressed support against her impending April 27 execution. “When I shared with my mother about Kim Kardashian supporting her and advocating for her, she was just shocked and couldn’t believe it,” John said in the clip below, adding Melissa is “just in awe” and that Kim “being an advocate for her has really lifted her spirits.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO