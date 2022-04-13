Court grants Attorney General Ellison's petition for court supervision of Feeding Our Future's dissolution

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. As the House’s Jan. 6 select committee moves into its final stages, political and legal observers have been debating with increasing intensity the potential use of a once esoteric legal tool — in particular, whether the committee should provide a “criminal referral” to the Justice Department concerning the conduct of former President Donald Trump. The debate has been percolating ever since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, began publicly discussing last December the possibility that Trump had committed criminal misconduct by attempting to prevent Congress’ certification of the electoral vote count. And it’s gotten only more intense after the New York Times reported on Sunday that the committee’s leaders “have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral” despite the fact “they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so.”

