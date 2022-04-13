ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, MN

Court grants Attorney General Ellison's petition for court supervision of Feeding Our Future's dissolution

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

April 12, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Dakota County District Court has granted his petition seeking court supervision over Feeding Our Future’s finances and operations while it dissolves. In an order filed yesterday, the Court ordered that Feeding Our Future is subject to the supervision of...

www.redlakenationnews.com

#Attorney General#Feeding Our Future#District Court#Minnesotans#The Charities Division#General S Office
