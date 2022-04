BOAZ — There's no crying in baseball, the saying goes in the cult classic "A League of Their Own." The same may not be true in tennis. At least that's the case for Sardis' Caroline Johnson. The junior lost in Thursday's No. 1 doubles championship of the Class 4A-5A, Section 6 but bounced back to defeat Etowah's Abrianna Irvin 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 in the championship No. 1 singles match.

SARDIS, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO