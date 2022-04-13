Rochester parents allow 6 children to live in squalor in NY motel room, deputies say
By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
3 days ago
Rochester, N.Y. — Two Rochester parents were arrested Monday after they were accused of allowing their six children to live in squalor in a single motel room in Ontario County, deputies said. Stephan E. Leach, 46, and Tanya...
Two Rochester residents were arrested for six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child after they left six children in an Ontario County hotel room. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 46-year-old Stephan Leach and 38-year-old Tanya Ells. The couple was arrested after a complaint from the Super 8 Motel in Canandaigua where 6 kids were living in a single hotel room. Police say the children were living in unsanitary conditions, and they were found in dirty, stained clothing.
