Tables of Content - 4/12/22

wyso.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two...

www.wyso.org

thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
Reuters

Spotify rebrands live audio streaming service

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday re-branded its live audio-streaming service to Spotify Live and announced a slew of new content by top artists, as it doubles down on the format at a time when virtual events continue to attract audiences. Rolled out in June 2021 as Spotify Greenroom,...
ComicBook

Plex Now Lets You Put All of Your Streaming Service Libraries Into a Single App

A new app is setting out to solve the crisis that it names "the streaming struggle." Plex is an app that has just launched its Beta testing phase, and it purports to be able to pull together all of your various streaming services "Disney+ to HBO Max to Hulu to Amazon Prime to Apple TV+ and back," together in one place, with an interface that will help viewers better navigate the anxiety-inducing amount of choices in viewing content, and select what is best suited to them, in an easier manner than we've seen before.
The Verge

Spotify adds live audio programs and rebrands Greenroom app as Spotify Live

Spotify is rebranding its Greenroom live audio app as Spotify Live and will bring its features into the main Spotify app, the company announced Tuesday. Spotify Live will be available as both a standalone app and a livestream feature in the main app. At present, the main app will include select live content from original programming, and the standalone Spotify Live app will be open to all independent creators.
