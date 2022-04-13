Tables of Content - 4/12/22

A new app is setting out to solve the crisis that it names "the streaming struggle." Plex is an app that has just launched its Beta testing phase, and it purports to be able to pull together all of your various streaming services "Disney+ to HBO Max to Hulu to Amazon Prime to Apple TV+ and back," together in one place, with an interface that will help viewers better navigate the anxiety-inducing amount of choices in viewing content, and select what is best suited to them, in an easier manner than we've seen before.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO