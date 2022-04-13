SIUE golf wraps up regular season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – SIUE golf completed its regular season Tuesday, finishing eighth of 17 teams at the Missouri Tiger Invitational at the Club at Old Hawthorne.

Next up for the Cougars is the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

The Cougars combined to score 878 to tie with OVC foe Morehead State. Host Missouri led wire to wire and won the event with an 826. Wichita State was second at 852. Oral Roberts finished third at 857.

Individually, Presley Mackelburg enjoyed his best tournament as a Cougar. Mackelburg shot 74 in the final round and combined to shoot 217 (+1), the lowest 54-hole total of his career. He tied for 19th, which is the best finish of his career.

Luke Ludwig carded a 71 (-1) Tuesday and finished tied for 36th at 221. Anthony Ruthey finished at 222 to tie for 40th. Brooks Jungbluth tied for 47th at 223 and TJ Baker shot a 224 to tie for 53rd.

Missouri's Jack Parker took home Individual Medalist honors at 203 (-13) Brock Polhill (-12) of Wichita State finished second and Shawn DeWeese of Bellarmine (-10) took third place.

The Cougars open play at the OVC Championship April 24 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.