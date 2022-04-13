RAW: FILE- CONGRESS ASKS FTC TO INVESTIGATE NFL TEAM

Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene: judge mulls move to bar Republican from Congress
Judge to rule on challenge from Georgia voters that says far right congresswoman should be disqualified under the 14th amendment
Arizona AG hails 'huge win for the rule of law' after judge partially blocks Biden ICE guidelines
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Thursday hailed what he called a "huge win for the rule of law" after a federal judge partially blocked the implementation of the Biden administration’s significantly narrowed civil enforcement priorities, in response to a lawsuit from Republican states. "It's a huge win for...
Arizona Dem senators warn Biden against 'sharp end' to Title 42 border restrictions without plan
Arizona Democrats Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly are warning President Biden against ending Title 42 border restrictions without a "comprehensive plan" in place to ensure order at the southern border -- a sharp contrast to the stance of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "We write to you to express...
thecentersquare.com
Federal appeals court in Louisiana reverses Texas decision on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has reversed a lower court ruling that blocked an executive order from President Joe Biden requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A three-judge panel with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to reverse...
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
Fact check: Photo of Biden boarding Marine One is real, not 'staged'
A viral photo of President Joe Biden on the White House lawn is authentic. Several news outlets took footage of Biden's departure.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he's 'not confident' that Mark Meadows has turned over all relevant documents to the January 6 committee
"He was cooperating with us for a little bit, but in an attempt to make Donald Trump happy, he stopped cooperating," Kinzinger said of Meadows.
2 Florida men from The Villages — a staunchly pro-Trump retirement community — have admitted to voting twice in the 2020 election
Charles F. Barnes and Jay Ketcik admitted that they cast more than one vote during the 2020 election.
'The only one in the room': Judge Jackson's Supreme Court hearings spotlight lack of Black women in the Senate
VP Kamala Harris, who could cast the tie-breaking vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson, is one of only two Black women ever to serve in the Senate.
Rep. Posey, Florida AG Moody unveil bill to allow states to demand enforcement of federal immigration law
FIRST ON FOX: Florida Rep. Bill Posey and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday are introducing legislation that would allow state officials to demand the federal government enforce U.S. immigration law – as states become increasingly vocal about the ongoing crisis at the southern border. The bill, to...
U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot to vote on contempt charge against two more Trump associates
WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol said on Thursday it was moving toward holding Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas.
Cowboys for Trump founder convicted for breaching Capitol grounds on Jan. 6
It’s a crucial milestone for prosecutors as they seek plea deals and convictions for hundreds of members of the Jan. 6 mob who crossed into Capitol grounds.
DOJ: Maryland man said he would 'fight' officers if they tried to take him to DC
WASHINGTON — A Maryland man wants a judge to limit a jury from seeing jailhouse letters he wrote to a sheriff asking for help and other statements made to law enforcement after his arrest on Capitol riot charges. Daniel Egtvedet, of Garrett County, Maryland, is scheduled to begin trial...
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she would fine airlines $1,000 for making passengers wear masks
Lake tweeted that she would fine the airlines for each incident within Arizona airspace, and would set up a tip line for passengers.
FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘
Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Tom Cotton use Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing to score points for likely 2024 runs
Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, said during Ketanji Brown Jackson's first confirmation hearing that questions on issues like abortion, gun rights, and school choice are all "fair game."
Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia
A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
