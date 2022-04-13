MN: MEN SENTENCED IN 2017 MOSQUE BOMBING

Related
2 Akron men sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of 6-year-old girl
Previously aired video shows coverage of the story when the 6-year-old died days after the shooting in 2020 AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two Akron men were sentenced to life in prison in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl. Marqualle Clinkscales, 24, and Corey Jemison, 41, both pleaded guilty to murder charges in […]
Two Twin Cities Men Sentenced for Garrison Bank Robbery
ST. PAUL -- Two men who admitted to robbing the Deerwood Bank in Garrison in July 2020 have been sentenced. A federal judge has sentenced 52-year-old John Paciorek II to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role as the getaway driver. Co-defendant, 52-year-old James Ardito Jr. of Fridley, was sentenced last August to nearly five years in prison for the holdup.
Italian court trims sentences of U.S. men serving life terms for killing officer
ROME — An Italian appeals court on Thursday reduced the sentences of two young American men serving life terms over the stabbing death of a Carabinieri police officer while they were on vacation in Rome in 2019. After just over three hours of deliberations, the court in the Italian...
Man who buried alive school bus full of children he kidnapped in Calif. before requesting $5M ransom is granted parole
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A Nurse Took in a Cognitively Impaired Teen, Made Her a Nanny, and Tortured Her for Years Before Killing Her in 1999. Now She’s a Convicted Murderer.
Peggy Lynn Schroeder was a 23-year-old nanny when she was murdered by the woman of the house back in 1999. On Wednesday, her killer was finally convicted by a jury in Racine County, Wisconsin. Linda Sue La Roche, 66, was found guilty of intentional homicide in the first degree nearly...
Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance
An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
Autopsy results in for woman police say murdered, dismembered by serial killer in Brooklyn
Autopsy results are in for the woman police believe was murdered and dismembered by an 83-year-old serial killer.
‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt accused of murdering family breaks down in court and blames wife for killings
A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
Turpin siblings escaped one 'house of horrors' to find themselves in another, prosecutors allege
Since escaping their parents' control and abuse, life has been brutally difficult for the Turpins.
BBC
IS captors used 'sadistic' torture methods, court hears
A journalist once held by captors from the Islamic State group has told a US court of "sadistic" and "terrifying" tactics used against hostages. Those in captivity were forced to sing a parody of the Eagles' pop song "Hotel California" retitled "Hotel Osama", Nicolas Hénin said. It contained the...
7 soldiers who last saw paratrooper alive before he was found decapitated are facing courts-martial on other charges
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
California store owner fires at shoplifters, police say, but mistakenly hits girl getting picture with mall Easter bunny
A Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters, police said, but mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl about to get her picture with a mall Easter bunny. The store owner fled the state and was arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday. Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing the shoplifters...
Maryland Man Found Dead With 100 Snakes Had Been Bitten to Death
The 49-year-old Charles County resident was found dead in January this year at a property where numerous snakes, including rattlesnakes, were kept.
Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry
A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Tri-City Herald
Family sees dad killed when he flees attack during car purchase, California cops say
A 52-year-old man died in California after being struck by traffic while trying to escape an attack after he went with his family to buy a car, Los Angeles police say. Police initially responded to reports of an accident at Budlong Avenue and 109th Street in South Los Angeles at 12:12 p.m. Friday, March 25, a news release said.
'I don't want them anymore,' Florida mom tells police after allegedly killing 2 children
MIAMI — Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers who...
California Conman Convicted In Attempted Wood Chipper Murder-For-Hire Of Judge
A 66-year-old California conman was found guilty last week for attempting to orchestrate the revenge murders of federal agents, a prosecutor and a judge. John Arthur Walthall was convicted on Friday during a retrial for his role in the murder-for-hire scheme of a U.S. district judge, two Assistant U.S. Attorneys and two FBI agents while serving a 14-year federal sentence related to a fake gold-mining scheme, according to court documents. Jurors deliberated for under three hours before rendering the verdict, the Orange County Register reported.
Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
