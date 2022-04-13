ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Alec Regula called up to the Blackhawks

By Scott Leber
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Imagine a Rockford IceHog having a hint of disappointment about being promoted to the Blackhawks. That’s the case with defenseman Alec Regula.

He was promoted to the Blackhawks Tuesday morning. Regula’s been playing outstanding hockey for the IceHogs. He had goals in each of their two games against Tucson last weekend. He’s been a big part in the IceHogs’ resurgence. They’ve earned points in 11 of their last 13 games, and they’ve very much in position to grab an AHL Calder Cup Playoff berth.

So excuse Regula if he has some mixed emotions about joining the Blackhawks.

“I’m super happy to get another chance (in Chicago), another game to play, but I mean, I’m excited to go back down there (to Rockford) which is kind of, I don’t think I’d ever say that really, yea I mean, I’ve been down there most of the year. We’re all really excited for the playoffs, so it’ll be good to get back down there whenever I do and keep that ball rolling.”

Regula was up with the Blackhawks once before this season. He appeared in six games.

