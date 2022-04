The Boston Red Sox are back at Fenway for the 2022 season and they’ll be rocking the Boston Marathon-inspired “Nike City Connect Series” uniforms for opening weekend. The Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. Friday April 15 in what will be Boston’s first full capacity home opener since 2019. This game will be the first of a seven game home stand for the Red Sox and will be aired on NESN but can be streamed on fuboTV or Sling.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO