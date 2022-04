DULUTH, Minn.– Today, families gathered in the St. Lukes pavilion building to commemorate the lives that were given another chance after other ended. April is considered National Donate Life Month and to honor it, St. Lukes hosted a ceremony to recognize the importance of organ, tissue and eye donations. Donor families came together to take a moment of silence for their loved-ones who gave the gift of life to another family, as a flag was raised in their honor.

