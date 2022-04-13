ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of SD jail inmate deemed natural, authorities say

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An inmate who died this week at San Diego Central Jail succumbed to natural causes, authorities reported Tuesday.

Postmortem examinations determined that the primary cause of 38-year- old Jerrell Lacy's death was pulmonary thromboembolic disease due to deep venous thrombosis, or blood clots, of the lower extremities, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Medical staff at the Front Street detention center evaluated Lacy late Monday morning for complaints of chest pain and shortness of breath, deciding that he should be transported to a hospital for further tests and treatment, sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said.

RELATED: Advocates meet with interim sheriff to discuss inmate deaths

While awaiting an ambulance, Lacy went into medical distress, according to Steffen.

Deputies performed CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Lacy, a San Diego resident, had been jailed since Aug. 9 on suspicion of auto theft, hit-and-run, grand theft, driving while intoxicated, resisting police and probation violation.

ABC 10 News KGTV

