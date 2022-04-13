Mt. Union wins big over Wilmington 26-1

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference contest Tuesday with Hillsboro coming away with a 13-6 victory. It was a tough game defensively for Washington as the Lady Lions had six errors that helped Hillsboro score five unearned runs. Makenna Knisley started...
The Conemaugh Township school board held a special vote on Monday at its committee of the whole meeting to choose where it will compete athletically beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
Of the six board members present, a unanimous vote was cast to join the Heritage Conference.
The Canfield Girls Lacrosse team moved to 7-0-1 on the season after a dominant road win over Wester Reserve Academy Wednesday. The Lady Cardinals took down the Lady Pioneers, 21-2. Elena Martin fired in a career-high six goals, while Gwen Lolakis added a season-high four goals. Alley and Emily Wilson...
Jalen Cloud produced a highly successful indoor season with the Cal (Pa.) men’s track and field team, and those positive outcomes have carried over to the outdoors. The Vulcans senior and Kiski Area graduate improved on his NCAA provisional mark in the triple jump Saturday at IUP’s Ed Fry Invitational.
Three Westmoreland teams remained among the undefeated in the WPIAL through Tuesday’s action. Hempfield improved to 4-0 with a home win over Seneca Valley and stayed atop Section 1-6A at 2-0. Penn-Trafford had a 7-0 mark and was 3-0 and tied with Thomas Jefferson for the top spot in Section 2-5A.
