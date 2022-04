BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police Chief James Riccio gave a presentation on the proposed 2022 public safety budgets to the mayor and council during the March 8 meeting. The numbers regarding whether taxes in the township will increase, decrease or stay the same have yet to be determined. Those numbers will likely be presented when the entirety of the budget is introduced, which is expected to take place at the next council meeting, according to Brick’s Public Information Officer Edward Moroney.

BRICK, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO