ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Goodwin, Hung lead No. 12 Pingry past No. 15 Hunterdon Central - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bella Goodwin and Olivia Hung scored four goals apiece as Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 14-6 victory over No. 15 Hunterdon Central...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Warren Hills defeats Morris Hills - Boys lacrosse recap

Aidan McLaughlin scored three goals as Warren Hills used a big second quarter to defeat Morris Hills 9-7 in Washington. Morris Hills (4-2) took a 1-0 lead into the second quarter before Warren Hills (3-3) scored seven goals and headed into halftime up by four. Warren Hills was able to hold on for the win despite Morris Hills outscoring it 4-2 in the second half.
WASHINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Hanover Park - Boys lacrosse recap

Jack Witty and Zack Lipton scored five goals apiece to lead Millburn to its fifth straight win to start the season in its 17-8 victory against Hanover Park in East Hanover. Lipton also recorded seven assists while Dylan AhNow and Ethan Shapiro scored two goals. Hanover Park fell to 4-2...
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flemington, NJ
Flemington, NJ
Sports
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
NJ.com

Kittatinny over Morris Hills - Girls lacrosse recap

Delaney Campanella scored five goals as Kittatinny defeated Morris Hills 15-10 in Rockaway. Alexa Shotwell also had a hat-trick to go along with three assists with Emilie Woollen, Molly Riva and Cameron Volpe adding two goals and an assist each. Cassidy Mulroy had a goal and an assist as well.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Morris Knolls - Boys lacrosse recap

Mikey Kloepfer’s two goals and three assists lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-2 victory over Morris Knolls in Scotch Plains. Jake Monroy had three goals and an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-1), which erupted for six goals in the second quarter to take a 7-1 lead into halftime. Chase Alber scored two goals, Matthew Power had one with an assist, Aidan Fairweather added a goal and Alexander Lo made seven saves.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pingry#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Nese, Belvidere blank Mount St. Mary - Softball recap

Gianna Nese pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking none in Belvidere’s 4-0 victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Kylie Graham was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Belvidere (4-1) and Audrey Charous went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases. Shea Murphy allowed...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan defeats Manasquan - Softball recap

Allie Porbansky tossed seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out nine while allowing one earned run and two walks to lead Matawan past Manasquan 7-1 in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-2) jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning before tacking on two more runs in the fifth. Chloe Montalvo finished 2-3 with one home run, two RBI, one run, and one walk.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys volleyball: Bridgewater-Raritan fights back, outlasts Hunterdon Central in three

Following a loss in the first game, Bridgewater-Raritan was looking to build up their confidence. The Panthers have been here twice already this season - coming just within reach of taking down a Top 10 team in the state but ultimately losing. They weren’t going to let that happen again, especially against the team that knocked them out in the conference championship a year ago.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: West Essex withstands rally, holds on late to edge No. 19 Glen Ridge

Cielle McInerney scored six goals and assisted on another to lead West Essex to a narrow win on the road over Glen Ridge, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 12-11. Gianna Macrino tallied four goals and one assist while Molly Simon scored once and assisted once for West Essex (3-2), which held a 12-8 lead in the second half before Glen Ridge scored three unanswered goals to narrow the final deficit.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo over Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

Senior Lexi Wolfe scored a game-high four goals and assisted on another to lead Ramapo to a win at home over Immaculate Heart, 9-7. Sophia Cordisco recorded one goal and one assist while Lara Palermo, Alex Bachardy, Erin Skamas and Vasi Bachardy added a goal apiece for Ramapo (2-4), which held a 6-1 lead at halftime.
RAMAPO, NY
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional over Freehold Borough - Baseball recap

Nate Ruth struck out 10 batters while walking two and allowing two hits as Red Bank Regional defeated Freehold Borough 8-1 in Little Silver. Ruth also had two double and three RBI with Jackson Hyman adding a two-run triple. Gus Dal Pra had three hits, an RBI and a double as well with Jake Cohen tallying two hits.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford defeats Park Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Bonagura and Tyler Collins scored two goals to lead Rutherford past Park Ridge 9-8 in Rutherford. Matthew Chin, Joe Cerchione, Danny Carr, Sal Fernandez, and Zach Herninko each tallied a goal for Rutherford (3-1) as well. Herninko also scooped up five ground balls while Bonagura had four. The N.J....
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Delaware Valley - Baseball recap

David Cooper allowed three hits while tallying 11 strikeouts and walking three batters as South Hunterdon defeated Delaware Valley 7-0 in Lambertville. Donald Gallagher also had two hits, a double and three RBI with Dillon Gallagher adding a single and an RBI. Danny Rose had a hit as well with Edward Cooper tallying an RBI and Austin Parisi posting an RBI to go along with two stolen bases. Dillon Gallagher closed the game out in relief with two strikeouts.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel over Ocean Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Dylan Lagana netted four goals for Holmdel in its 15-2 win against Ocean Township in Holmdel. Kyle Kapcsos registered three goals and three assists as Evan Cohen and Will Gilfillan logged three goals and two assists apiece for Holmdel (5-2). Jared Battaglia provided one goal and two assists, Matt Tempone and Jack Powers notched one assist apiece and Andrew Arredondo turned away 10 shots in the victory.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy