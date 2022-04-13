Goodwin, Hung lead No. 12 Pingry past No. 15 Hunterdon Central - Girls lacrosse recap
Bella Goodwin and Olivia Hung scored four goals apiece as Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 14-6 victory over No. 15 Hunterdon Central...www.nj.com
Bella Goodwin and Olivia Hung scored four goals apiece as Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 14-6 victory over No. 15 Hunterdon Central...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0