The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays clash in a battle for the AL East! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick. This is going to be one of the better matchups of the entire season. These are two teams that are loaded offensively while also containing elite pitching. Both teams are (3-2) to start the year and have split the first two games of the series. Toronto won game one 4-0 while the Yanks won game two 4-0. Game three should be one for the books and this series is a tone-setter for the rest of these matchups.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO