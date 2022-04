Omar Payne has played for two colleges with orange as the dominant color. Maybe his fortunes will change with the wearing of the Jacksonville University green. Payne, a 6-foot-10 shot-blocking specialist who was one of the gems of former UF coach Mike White's 2019 recruiting class, announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he will transfer from Illinois to JU for the upcoming season.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO