Columbus, OH

Fans, players pay tribute to Haskins at vigil

By Eric Halperin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University community is wrapping their arms around each other as they honor and remember the life of legendary quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The 24-year-old was hit and killed while walking on a highway in south Florida over the weekend.

Shortly after, fans started putting together a memorial for him at Ohio Stadium, leading to a vigil at the Horseshoe Tuesday night.

Those who were at the vigil said Haskins will always have a special place in this community and all the other communities he was a part of.

A special rendition of Carmen Ohio played out in the rotunda at Ohio Stadium, with current players, former players, community members, and fans all coming together to honor Haskins.

“Seeing all these people here really spoke to my heart because I love Dwayne,” said Ohio State senior Frank Milliken. “I wanted so much for him. It’s just so sad to see his life taken so soon.”

Gathering in front of flowers, candles, and messages of love on Haskins’ number. A few #7 jerseys hung at the memorial, with more being worn throughout the crowd.

“I bought this when he was starting and I would say this year, I’m going to wear it to every game to honor him, for sure,” said Buckeyes fan Rob Perkins.

Haskins broke several team and conference records as Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2018 season. Those who knew him said he was selfless and just a great person off the field.

“Dwayne was the greatest person you could ever meet,” said Columbus resident Brian Fogle, an Ohio State superfan known as “Buckeye Brian.” “He had the greatest smile. He always lifted people up as soon as he came in the room. He had that smile.”

Fogle has a picture of him and Haskins the day before the quarterback helped Ohio State win the Rose Bowl. That picture is now part of the memorial.

“He was just a team player, a good friend,” Fogle said. “He just had a great talent and a great arm and just an overall great person.”

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Fields was one of several Buckeyes to speak at the vigil, saying Haskins was like a little brother to him and they will live out his legacy.

