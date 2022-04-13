Smith’s six goals power Moorestown Friends - Girls lacrosse recap
Mikelle Smith scored six goals to go with seven ground balls as Moorestown Friends defeated Friends Central (PA), 14-8, in Penn Wynne, PA. Four of...www.nj.com
Mikelle Smith scored six goals to go with seven ground balls as Moorestown Friends defeated Friends Central (PA), 14-8, in Penn Wynne, PA. Four of...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0