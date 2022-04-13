ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Smith’s six goals power Moorestown Friends - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mikelle Smith scored six goals to go with seven ground balls as Moorestown Friends defeated Friends Central (PA), 14-8, in Penn Wynne, PA. Four of...

