ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phils Fall To Mets In Uninspiring Game 2

By cthomas
975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much emotion was elicited from last night’s comeback win, tonight was the complete opposite feeling for the Phillies as they continued their series with the New York Mets. Zack Wheeler didn’t look bad in his first start of the 2022 season, with a Brandon Nimmo home run in the 5th...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IBWAA

Happy "Meet The Mets" Day

Today we look back on the debut of the New York Mets on this day in 1962.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. To paraphrase The Beatles, “It was 60 years ago today, that the New York Mets began to play.” That’s right, on April 11, 1962, the consolation prize offered to the city of New York in the aftermath of the abandonment of Gotham by the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants took the field for their first game. Ironically, they did so against the St. Louis Cardinals in the city that had, before Walter O’Malley and Horace Stoneham decided to follow the historic advice of New York Tribune publisher Horace Greeley to “go west” with their young men, been the western boundary of Major League Baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Mets' Max Scherzer's Hamstring Is 'Not An Issue' Anymore

Max Scherzer appears to be 100% healthy again. Following his latest outing, where he picked up his second win in as many starts with the Mets this season, Scherzer confirmed that his hamstring "hiccup" is no longer an issue. "It's not an issue," Scherzer told reporters after the Mets' 9-6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 13 (Bet on a Pitching Duel Between Scherzer and Nola)

Mets +1.5 (-190) Total 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Despite being slight underdogs, the Mets have the advantage on the mound in my mind. But, it's not by much. Scherzer might be 37 but he looked great in his season debut against the Nats. He struck out six in six innings and gave up just three hits. Scherzer did cough up three runs but overall he looked sharp and I expect him to make the necessary adjustments heading into this series finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Joe Girardi
FOX Sports

Mets naming Citi Field press box in honor of Jay Horwitz

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are naming the Citi Field press box in honor of Jay Horwitz, the team's media relations director from 1980 to 2018. The team said Thurday it will hold a ceremony before Sunday's game against Arizona to dedicate the press box in honor of Horwitz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mets' J.D. Davis on bench Tuesday

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Robinson Cano is replacing Davis at the Mets' designated hitter spot and batting sixth. numberFire’s models project Cano for 9.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy