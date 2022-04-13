ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids golfers prevail at Chippewa Hills Invitational

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
Big Rapids' Luke Welch hits his approach on hole 10. (Courtesy photo)

STANWOOD -- The Big Rapids boys golf team started the year with a 351 and a win at the Chippewa Hills Invitational at The Royal at Canadian Lakes.

The Cardinals were led by sophomore Preston Younge, who shot an 84. Younge also won the individual low medalist honors.

"Preston played well today,” Big Rapids coach Mark Posey said. “He did everything he needed to do to score on a tough golf course. He has been working hard and it is good to see the results of his hard work pay off in a win."

Senior Luke Welch took second with an 85 and Kyle Schroeder took third with an 86.

Zach Steers, Brendan Pippin and Jack Ruggles finished off the varsity scores with a 96 each.

"Overall, I'm proud of my boys for the way they played,” Posey said. “We have only had one day of practice outside. It is tough to play and score in your first tournament of the year when you haven't been able to get outside. We could definitely use some time on our short game. We are back in action on Thursday at the Chippewa Hills two-person scramble.”

The second varsity team for Big Rapids took fifth with a 433.

Freshman Caleb Kage was low with a 100. Freshman Ethan Voigt shot 102. Logan Leyder had a 114, Freshman Ari Ziska had a 116, Carter Leyder had a 121 and Austin Hinkley shot 122.

Big Rapids had seven boys in the top 14 players.

“This was a good start for our second varsity team, especially having three freshman who have never played a high school event before,” Posey said. “They have all been working hard and learned today what they need to work on.

There were eight teams in the field with Big Rapids (351), Reed City (378), Lakeview (405), Chippewa Hills (429), Big Rapids No. 2 (433) Grant (438), Hesperia (500) and Central Montcalm (525).

Leaders for Reed City were Fischer Morrison (86), Nick Wirgau (88), Isiah Zelinski (99), Evan Pullen (105), Michael Perri (106) and Ty Kailing (112).

Leading Chippewa Hills were Cameron Morgan (90), David Remus (101) Justin  Birch (109), Ashton Vogel (129), Brady White (152) and Martin Grinnell (164).

The Pioneer

