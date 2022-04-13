Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Yuma and Kit Carson Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations over 8 inches have already been observed in central Kit Carson county along Interstate 70. The same band of heavy snowfall extended into southern Yuma county where similar snowfall amounts are likely. This area could see another couple of inches of snow before the snowfall spreads further eastward this evening.

