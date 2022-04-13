ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, MT

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued tonight at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Carthage. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling to below flood stage by early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Carthage 17.0 17.1 Wed 7 am CDT 16.4 15.9 16.0
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Cleveland, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carter; Cleveland; Johnston; Love; Marshall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Johnston, Garvin, northeastern Love, southwestern Seminole, Carter, southeastern Cleveland, western Pontotoc, northwestern Marshall, Murray, southwestern Pottawatomie and southeastern McClain Counties through 645 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Antioch to 3 miles northwest of Turner Falls to 4 miles south of Lake Murray. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ardmore, Pauls Valley, Sulphur, Davis, Marietta, Lone Grove, Wynnewood, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Dickson, Mannsville, Roff, Springer, Elmore City, Wayne, Paoli, Asher, Tribbey and Wanette. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 18 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Locally heavy rainfall Tuesday Afternoon and Evening could lead to isolated overland flooding A dynamic area of low pressure over the Central United States, combined with deep moisture moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico tonight into Tuesday, will lead to a brief period of heavy rainfall across parts of the Quad State region Tuesday afternoon and evening. With relatively dry soil moisture conditions in place at this time, any rainfall that initially occurs will be safely absorbed in the ground or slowly runoff into ditches, creeks and streams later tonight into early Tuesday. However, there is an expectation that showers and some thunderstorms will develop and move over the same area during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday. This repeat rainfall activity, combined with an increasing rainfall rate over the same area, could produce isolated overland flooding during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Between one and two inches of rain could occur over a short period of time on Tuesday. The areas of greatest concern for heavy rainfall would be along and east of Interstate 57 in Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, the Purchase and Pennyrile regions of west Kentucky, and part of southwest Indiana. The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the Quad State region in a Marginal to Slight area for Excessive Rainfall for Tuesday and Tuesday Night. The most impacted areas for increase flooding potential at this time would be low-lying and poorly drained areas in the Quad State region.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Southeast Monroe, Unicoi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Southeast Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Custer County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Custer County Plains; Haakon County Area; Pine Ridge Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT/9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 325, 326, 331, 332, 333, 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are occurring this afternoon. Minimum relative humidities are dropping well into the teens with south to southwest winds gusting 30 to 40 mph on the plains mainly to the southeast of the Black Hills. Critical fire weather conditions will continue into early this evening, before a strong cold front moves in this evening and overnight. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 325, 326, 331, 332, AND 333 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Custer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caddo, east central Custer and southwestern Blaine Counties through 715 PM CDT At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hydro, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weatherford and Hydro. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 84 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis, Woodward, Roger Mills, Dewey and Custer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach .DISCUSSION...Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Minimum afternoon relative humidities will dip to the 20s. Northwest winds will increase to 20-35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the very high category to extreme category.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN

Community Policy