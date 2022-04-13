ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Netflix drops ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 trailer

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
The long-awaited fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is almost here, and Netflix on Tuesday released the first trailer for the latest installment of supernatural shenanigans invading the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Set to Journey’s 1983 classic “Separate Ways,” the gripping promo shows Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven being told, “Without you, we can’t win this war,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And while the rest of the Hawkins gang can be seen frantically investigating this vague new threat, fans can also catch a glimpse of David Harbour’s Hopper in a Russian prison camp, the Deseret News reported.

According to THR, the official Season 4 description reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Fans have weathered a three-year gap since Season 3 debuted.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 makes its Netflix debut in two parts, with “Volume 1″ dropping May 27 and “Volume 2″ streaming July 1, THR reported.

Netflix previously confirmed that Season 5 will be the show’s last.

Watch the Season 4 trailer below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

epicstream.com

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Teases Season 4 to be a ‘Complete and Utter Chaos’

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Teases Season 4 to be a ‘Complete and Utter Chaos’. With Stranger Things being confirmed to end with its fifth season, the show is now going towards its endgame. Fans should prepare themselves because a lot of things will be happening this upcoming season. Recently, Stranger Things showrunner Noah Schnapp (Will) teased that the upcoming season is going to be a “complete and utter chaos.”
TV SERIES
