1 sent to hospital after water rescue in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital following a water rescue at Colyer Lake in Centre County on April 12.
The person was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. Their identity has not been released at this time.
A basic water rescue was initiated, according to state police. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the situation; at this time it is unclear how the person got into the lake.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates
