Centre County, PA

1 sent to hospital after water rescue in Centre County

By Maria Cade, Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRlHQ_0f7VhfQv00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital following a water rescue at Colyer Lake in Centre County on April 12.

The person was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. Their identity has not been released at this time.

A basic water rescue was initiated, according to state police. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the situation; at this time it is unclear how the person got into the lake.

Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
