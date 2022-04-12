ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Tennessee Tech ends Vols' 23-game win streak

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee had its record 23-game winning streak snapped Tuesday.

The Vols were defeated by Tennessee Tech, 3-2, at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.

The Volunteers (31-2, 12-0 SEC) managed four hits. Tennessee hit into five double plays against the Golden Eagles (18-12, 2-4 OVC) in a game played with wood bats at the home of the Tennessee Smokies, a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Tennessee and Tennessee Tech were scoreless after two innings.

The Vols led 2-0 lead in the third inning as Drew Gilbert recorded an RBI single. He scored when Trey Lipscomb reached on an error.

The Golden Eagles pulled to within, 2-1, when Noah Hattier hit an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Tennessee Tech led when Eric Newsom hit a two-run home run off Tennessee reliever Ben Joyce (1-1) in the sixth inning.

Joyce was one of seven pitchers in the contest for the Vols.

Blade Tidwell started and pitched one inning. He finished with three strikeouts.

Kirby Connell, Zander Sechrist, Wyatt Evans, Mark McLaughlin and Camden Sewell also appeared in relief for the Vols.

Colorado Buffaloes transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy planning on an Oregon visit

Canadians, transfers, and Canadian transfers have worked well for Dana Altman before. It looks like he may be looking to go that route once again. Former Colorado Buffalo guard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, a Toronto native, has told Jon Rothstein that he plans on visiting Oregon and Ohio State. The 6-foot-2 Barthelemy, who was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school, had a breakout season in 2021-22 as he averaged 11 points a game and shot nearly 35 percent from the three-point line. The improvement from his freshman season to this past year was noticeable. Barthelemy played in every game as...
