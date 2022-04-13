ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Drilling Highlights Need for Certain Properties

By Realty News Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Ralph Bivins of Realty News Report: The latest edition of The Ralph Bivins Project podcast, features an interview with Mike Spears, managing principal of Lee & Associates – Houston. Industrial buildings for manufacturing – a nearly forgotten product type – are going to be in...

These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now

Although it’s safe to say that virtually all oil and gas workers are in demand in Texas right now, there is one specific area with increased demand, according to Petroplan. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the energy talent acquisition group revealed that organizations are looking for employees with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project experience, particularly those who have worked on the execution phase of large-scale LNG projects. In-demand skillsets are said to be engineers and those with project management expertise, such as planning and scheduling.
Staples: Stopping oil and gas development hinders energy growth

In the wake of the crisis in Ukraine, last week the U.S. Secretary of Energy called upon American energy producers to increase output “to stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families.” This comes after more than a year of this Administration taking deliberate steps to discourage, and in some cases halt, oil and natural gas production in our country, in addition to calling for an end to drilling during the 2020 campaign. American consumers are suffering with skyrocketing prices and feeling the repercussions of cancelled pipeline projects, halted leases on federal lands, delayed approvals for permits and the discouragement of additional expansion – poor, short-sighted decisions that are exacerbated by the war.
News from the Oil Patch: Kansas drilling activity increasing

Volatility continues in the crude-oil marketplace. Prices dropped nearly 15 dollars a barrel in two days last week, after what MarketWatch called a reassessment of the earlier run-up in prices. On Monday, after several European countries announced a possible ban on Russian crude, prices in New York were seven percent higher. The near-month contract for light sweet crude was up $7.20 to $111.90 per barrel. London Brent was up $7.92 to $115.85 per barrel.
What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?

What West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price do companies need to profitably drill a new well in the U.S.? — The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price companies need to profitably drill a new well in the U.S. is increasing, according to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. In the...
Occidental will sell ‘net-zero oil’ to Korean refiner

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. plans to sell what it calls “net-zero oil” to the trading division of South Korea’s biggest refiner once a new facility that captures carbon dioxide is up and running in late 2024. The idea of carbon-free fossil fuels has been a point...
