Bronx, NY

One dead following Bronx triple shooting: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
 2 days ago

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — One man is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the call of shots fired about 7:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene near East 180 Street and Mohegan Avenue, they found three men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a 47-year-old man and 21-year-old man were shot in their right and left legs, respectively. Those victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Another man, a 22 year old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. He has not been identified, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

