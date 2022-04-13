2 injured in east Durham double shooting

Durham, N.C. — A Durham grand jury indicted a 21-year-old man on charges of murder and attempted murder for the shooting on an SUV that killed two people and left four others, all under 18, injured. Police are asking for help to find Keon Rayquan Beal, and anyone with...
Wayne County deputies say a man found beside his burning car was murdered. Firefighters were called to the fire early Saturday morning just off Highway 111, where they found the body of Wayne Fields lying face down on the ground. His family is struggling to make sense of what happened.
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It took nearly one week, but officials have now identified the pair who were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County earlier this month. According to troopers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on March 9...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A second Tuesday night shooting is under investigation in north Durham where a female victim was shot. Durham police have confirmed the scene of the shooting is in the 500 block of W. Carver Street and took place just before 10 p.m. No information on...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say. Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20,...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community is speaking out after three people were shot to death and three others were seriously injured in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to Fayetteville police, it all happened around 8:50 p.m. in the parking of the Baymont Ramada hotel at 1707 Owen Drive. People...
Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot at a motel Tuesday morning, according to police. The incident occurred at the Super 8 motel located at 2501 S. Saunders St. at approximately 12:30 a.m., police confirmed. According to authorities, surveillance footage captured...
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a shooting in Ansonia early Saturday morning, according to police. The Ansonia Police Department responded to multiple complaints of shots fired in the area of West Main Street and Bridge Street around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located several handgun shell casings and blood. Shortly […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editors note: The video above is from a previous story about the family looking for answers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in December 2021. Officers...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police were called out to two deadly shootings within about an hour of each other on Tuesday night. Police said the shootings do not appear to be related and do not appear to have been random. The first shooting was reported just before 9:15...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was arrested in connection with a shooting on Ocean Boulevard has now been charged with murder after the victim died, according to police. Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, North Carolina, is now charged with murder, first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of […]
Comments / 1