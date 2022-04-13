The Colony police open assault investigation after Denton umpire shoved

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say one man is in jail after a shooting and assault in Plattsburgh that sent two people to the hospital. New York State Police were called to a home on Wallace Hill Road at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Alexis Buckel, 40, of...
DENTON, Texas — Denton police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Saturday. Police said at approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers heard several gunshots in the 100 block of Fry Street. Witnesses directed the officers to a man lying on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim,...
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting his wife on several occasions. Jeremy Keith Jones, 51, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to an affidavit, in February, officers with MPD spoke with a woman who told them her husband, identified as Jones, had […]
A local restaurant's general manager awoke to a shocking video from her boss Saturday morning. It shows two vandals smashing the planters outside Rosanna's restaurant on Spring and Dove Streets in Albany. In security footage, vandals are seen running across Spring Street, then knocking over and stomping on two of...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating reports of an attempted murder in Chinatown. Police were called to the intersection of North King Street and North Hotel Street near Aala Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. About 15 minutes later, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called to Pua...
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
Connecticut State Police reported that a significant number of firearms were seized following a long-term investigation into illegal "ghost guns" trafficking. Search warrants were executed in New Haven County, in Shelton, Waterbury, and Wolcott, on Monday, March 21, as part of the investigation of the trafficking in the greater Waterbury area, according to Connecticut State Police.
MIAMI — Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers who...
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday that may be related to a previous case. On March 12, at about 2:24 a.m., the Junction City Police Department took a report of a residential burglary of an occupied residence where the suspect entered through an unlocked window, assaulted the resident, took some miscellaneous items, then fled in an unknown direction.
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer after allegedly driving his car into an investigator for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says the Vice-Narcotics unit tried to pull over Duane Henderson Manning in the Green Acres community in...
(Breckenridge, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Breckenridge. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the 400 block of Eighth Street North, where they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators say an altercation happened inside the home between a husband and wife prior to the shooting.
Two Buffalo police officers who were suspended without pay for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 4, 2020, and later charged with second-degree assault, are reportedly been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator on Friday (April 8). Officers Robert McCabe, 32,...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating an alleged assault that happened between two Flint Community School board members. Police officers responded to the Flint Community Schools Administration Building about 11:07 a.m. on March 23 for the alleged assault. Board member Laura MacIntyre told police she was assaulted by...
A Denton County crime scene investigator said she and her team could determine if gunfire was coming from inside or outside of the suspect car in the 2019 shooting of Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez. Friday’s testimony consisted of shooting crime scene reconstruction in the case against Antwon Pinkston, the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Police and paramedics were called out to the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street around 12:30 a.m.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)
Responding officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition.
Police say a description of a man wearing all dark clothing was seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a domestic-related shooting that happened Sunday night. At 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Glenview Avenue for the report of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers found a woman inside the home suffering from a...
