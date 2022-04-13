ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

LETTER: Train blocks intersection weekly

Cover picture for the articleWhy did they ever stop the law stating a train can only block an intersection for a limited amount of time?. The tracks crossing Rock Springs Road has...

WCIA

Police responding to situation on Paula Drive

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are responding to a situation on Paula Drive at McKinley Avenue. Our on-scene reporter said there was a bunch of evidence markers there. Champaign Police Officers and State Police are on scene. A crime scene van just pulled up. We are trying to get more information on what […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 2 arrested in investigation of vehicular hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to recent vehicular hijacking incidents in Decatur. According to Decatur Police, there were four reported incidents of vehicular hijacking in the months of February and March and three vehicles were taken during the hijackings. One of the vehicles was wrecked and recovered right after the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup recently released the identity of a teenager from Buckley who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday night. According to the coroner, 19-year-old Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. at an Urbana hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Luening […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
#Kroger
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Suspected teen steals alcohol from Casey’s Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 am Thursday morning, (March 17th) Galesburg Police responded to Casey’s on North Seminary Street for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police a thin, white male suspect accompanied by a thin, white female suspect entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor from a shelf, and ran out. The two entered a black Ford Mustang and drove off. Stolen was a bottle of Crown Royal Apple valued at just under $20. Employees were able to write down the license plate number, and after an extensive search, officers have a male suspect wanted for questioning. The Ford is registered to a 16-year old white male from East Moline. Officers also located the teen via social media with a black Ford Mustang on his Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Church hands out 110 free gas cards to drivers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s no surprise drivers have been feeling the pain at the pumps lately. So, one church wanted to give away gift cards to help people get gas. The Mosaic City Church in Danville said after watching the exponential rise in gas prices, they just wanted to bless the community. The pastor […]
DANVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Traffic
WCIA

Shooting on I-74 in Champaign sends two to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 74 in Champaign sent two to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police in a Saturday afternoon press release. Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the Eastbound lanes of I-74 between Prospect and Neil around 2:00 a.m. Once police arrived on scene, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX2Now

5-year-old Illinois bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. There wasn’t much left of it after it fell to the ground. The bird you see in the nest is the only one that stayed. A second bird safely made it to the ground – and it’s being cared for at the raptor center in Decatur. The third eagle broke both wings after falling and is being treated at U of I’s animal clinic. The raptor center built a new nest for the birds. They said they build nests all the time, but they’ve never made one for a bald eagle.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Southbound I-55 shut down by crash

Update at 9:14 p.m. The highway has been cleared and all lanes are open. Original article LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on southbound Interstate 55 that has left the highway completely blocked. The crash happened near Milepost 129 and involved a commercial motor vehicle. Troopers […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Macon County Coroner: Man dead after shot over the weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner said a man is dead after he was shot over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 32-year-old Stonee O. Adams was brought to a hospital emergency room by ambulance around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. According […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

