Asheville — (WLOS) The Asheville Tourists arguably played their best four innings of the season to open up Wednesday night’s game against the Greenville Drive. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Tourists rallied to take their first lead of the year, 3-2. However, over the game’s final innings, the Drive outscored the home team 15-0 to win 17-3. Asheville’s starting pitcher, Alfredi Jimenez, had a little trouble to start the contest when he allowed four hits in the first frame. The right-hander settled down and kept the Drive off the scoreboard over the next three innings.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO