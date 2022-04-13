COVID vaccine trial underway for six months to five years old

Clinical trials represent one the largest investments of collective resources in science. These studies, which recruit participants and rigorously evaluate new interventions and therapeutics, aim to advance scientific knowledge and improve patient treatment. Including diverse and representative patient populations in clinical trials is essential to accurately predict how well therapies will work in the real world. For several decades, the United States has taken steps to try to increase enrollment of minority populations in clinical trials, but it's remained unclear if these initiatives have improved representation. A new study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examined two decades worth of data from over 20,000 clinical trials and looked for changes over time. The team found that less than half of trials reported race/ethnicity data. Among those that did, minorities remained underrepresented, but there were improvements among certain groups over time. Results are published in Lancet Regional Health —The Americas.

