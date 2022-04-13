ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rüdiger reflects on the positives and negatives of Chelsea dominating Real Madrid

By David Pasztor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter coming so incredibly close to a most historic comeback in the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid, one might think that the takeaways from last night’s second leg would be all positive. After all, Chelsea went to the Santiago Bernabéu and absolutely dominated the home team for almost the entire...

CBS Sports

Thierry Henry: Luka Modric Champions League assist for Real Madrid against Chelsea 'absolutely perfect'

It might just be the pass we all remember from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League when it is all said and done. Real Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals produced a marvelous moment in Tuesday's second leg. With Real down 3-0 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, they had to score in the final 15 minutes to force extra time. They did it on an all-time assist by Luka Modric. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Karim Benzema Once Again Made The Difference As Real Madrid Knocked Chelsea Out Of The Champions League In An Instant Classic

Karim Benzema was once again Real Madrid's hero, as they beat Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final, despite the Blues best efforts in an exhilarating game. Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG in the previous round, to complete a brilliant comeback, and then scored his second in-a-row in the competition last week in the first leg of their quarter final with Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words escalates between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City keep Atletico Madrid at bay in ill-tempered showdown

Manchester City survived a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital.Pep Guardiola’s side battled an intimidating atmosphere and a fired-up home side at the Wanda Metropolitano to edge a tense quarter-final courtesy of last week’s equally-draining 1-0 first-leg win.Atletico finished with 10 men as Felipe – who escaped a booking for a terrible challenge on Phil Foden in the first half – was sent off as home frustrations boiled over in the closing stages.City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan went close to scoring when he hit the post in...
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona boss Xavi claims Real Madrid and Villarreal's Champions League heroics prove LaLiga 'is NOT far behind the Premier League'... as he insists they're not under pressure to win the Europa League after rivals' success

Real Madrid and Villarreal reaching the Champions League semi finals this week showed the strength of LaLiga, Barcelona manager Xavi said on Wednesday as he eyes a return to Europe's elite competition next season. Real knocked out holders Chelsea while Villarreal stunned German champions Bayern Munich to reach the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Timo Werner starts for Chelsea in Madrid

Timo Werner starts for Chelsea tonight in Madrid. Team news is always a little leaky in Europe, and tonight is no exception. Rather than the usual precise 1 hour before kick off, it tends to filter out in dribs and drabs like this. It’s a huge call from Thomas Tuchel,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: AC Milan hosts Genoa; Real Betis, Rennes eye CL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Betis can move ahead of Atlético Madrid and into fourth place in the Spanish league if it wins at Real Sociedad. Betis enters the round just one point behind Atlético. Sociedad is also in the fight for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth. A victory would lift the Basque Country team level with Atlético before the titleholders play Espanyol on Sunday. The game is one of two league matches Betis has before playing the final of the Copa del Rey against Valencia. Coach Manuel Pellegrini reminded his squad that “if (a player) plays poorly thinking ahead to the Copa, it will be tough for him to be in the starting lineup (for the final).”
UEFA

