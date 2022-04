With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Leavenworth senior Devon Bruning hit a rocket over the left field fence to send the game into extra innings. But a hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth turned out to be the difference as Basehor-Linwood (4-4) escaped Leavenworth (3-4) with a 7-6 win Tuesday night.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO