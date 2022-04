David Cooper allowed three hits while tallying 11 strikeouts and walking three batters as South Hunterdon defeated Delaware Valley 7-0 in Lambertville. Donald Gallagher also had two hits, a double and three RBI with Dillon Gallagher adding a single and an RBI. Danny Rose had a hit as well with Edward Cooper tallying an RBI and Austin Parisi posting an RBI to go along with two stolen bases. Dillon Gallagher closed the game out in relief with two strikeouts.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO