Forest Hills Eastern 16, Catholic Central 1 - Baseball

Forest Hills Eastern scored 11 runs in the first inning Tuesday on its way to a 16-1 OK Gold opening win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Hawks swept the doubleheader with a 12-2 win in game two.

