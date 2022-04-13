St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates. Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January. His spokesman said the lawsuits were being dismissed because many districts have dropped their mask mandates.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 26 DAYS AGO