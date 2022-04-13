St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
There is little question that Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals is a future Hall of Famer. However, on his way to Cooperstown, a moment that happened on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers will certainly be left off the highlight reel. A decision by Albert Pujols of the St....
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates. Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January. His spokesman said the lawsuits were being dismissed because many districts have dropped their mask mandates.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new report from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan organization advocating for a just health care system, shows hospital markets in large U.S. cities are racially segregated. Kansas City ranks third for most segregated hospital care in the nation. The analysis reveals patients receiving elective...
St. Louis Community College will receive separate sealed bids for CONTRACT NO. F 22 402, Signage Replacement at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Campus, until 2:00 p.m. local time Thursday March 31, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the Manager of Engineering and Design, 5464 Highland Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1314. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained from the Manager’s office, at the above address or by calling (314) 644-9770.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
(NEXSTAR) – The hot — and expensive — housing market isn’t limited to just homebuyers. According to a new report from Redfin, rent prices are on the rise throughout the U.S., putting pressure on many already burdened by rising inflation. Nationally, the average rental rate in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While the City of Fountains may be a good distance from the Emerald Isle, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the renowned Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day locally. Parades. 9 a.m. — 45th annual World’s Shortest and Smallest St. Patrick’s Day...
ST. LOUIS — The number of people who live in the city of St. Louis fell below 300,000 in 2021 and the metropolitan area also saw a decline in population as the region for the first time recorded more deaths than births. That puts it among just a handful of large urban areas hit by outmigration and a negative birth rate.
ST. LOUIS — The unions representing St. Louis fire and police department employees on Monday called on the city to enact findings from a city-funded salary study that recommended raising pay for their members. The unions gathered firefighters and officers on the steps of St. Louis City Hall to...
According to pest control company Orkin's latest list of Top 50 Termites Cities, Chicago was a newly minted member of the top five, making the largest jump of the year from No. 23 to fifth on the list. The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols homered for the first time since rejoining the team Tuesday night in a 6-5 win over the Royals. Pujols hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Pujols ended up...
ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series. Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits. Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the […]
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hoerner will move to the bench on Thursday with Nick Madrigal entering the lineup at second base. Madrigal will bat second versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Madrigal...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) - Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays. Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays. Oakland scored 31 runs during the series. Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.
LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
