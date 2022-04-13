ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

DP_Kansas City 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, St. Louis 6. 2B_Gallagher (1), Edman (1),...

www.wfmz.com

numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Schmitt drops lawsuits against dozens of Missouri schools, city of St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates. Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January. His spokesman said the lawsuits were being dismissed because many districts have dropped their mask mandates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

ST. LOUIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

St. Louis Community College will receive separate sealed bids for CONTRACT NO. F 22 402, Signage Replacement at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Campus, until 2:00 p.m. local time Thursday March 31, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the Manager of Engineering and Design, 5464 Highland Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1314. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained from the Manager’s office, at the above address or by calling (314) 644-9770.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina behind Cardinals plate Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCTV 5

St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City: A list of events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While the City of Fountains may be a good distance from the Emerald Isle, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the renowned Irish holiday of St. Patrick’s Day locally. Parades. 9 a.m. — 45th annual World’s Shortest and Smallest St. Patrick’s Day...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KFVS12

Pujols homers for first time since rejoining Cardinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols homered for the first time since rejoining the team Tuesday night in a 6-5 win over the Royals. Pujols hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Pujols ended up...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

City of St. Louis launches a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series

ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series. Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits. Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner sitting for Chicago on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hoerner will move to the bench on Thursday with Nick Madrigal entering the lineup at second base. Madrigal will bat second versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Madrigal...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson sitting Tuesday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WILX-TV

Good Week For The Oakland A’s

-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) - Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays. Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays. Oakland scored 31 runs during the series. Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Schwarber (1), Camargo (1), Harper (2), Wendle (2). 3B_J.Sánchez (1). HR_Cooper (1). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Harper (1). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Gibson L,1-142-354436. Bellatti1-300000. Norwood110011. Hand100001. Knebel100010. Miami. Alcantara W,1-061-372215. Okert H,11-311111. Bass H,11-300000. Sulser H,2110000. Bender S,2-3120000. HBP_Alcantara (Vierling). WP_Bass. Umpires_Home, Alan Porter;...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

