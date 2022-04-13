ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Krause’s RBI double lifts Toll Gate past NP

By Morey Hershgordon
WARWICK (WPRI) – Toll Gate softball jumped out to a 7-1 lead over North Providence on Tuesday afternoon before surrendering six runs. With the game tied at seven in the sixth inning, Julia Krause ripped an RBI double to right center to score Katie Motta from second base. The Titans tacked on one more to win 9-7 and improve to 3-0 on the young season.

WPRI 12 News

SK holds off Moses Brown in DI baseball

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – South Kingstown defeated Moses Brown 10-7 in Division I baseball Thursday night. The Rebels got out to a 9-1 lead, but the Quakers never quit, pulling within three runs in the seventh. South Kingstown’s Connor Kelly finally shut the door to send the Rebels home with the win.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
North Providence, RI
Warwick, RI
North Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Three St. Rays seniors sign letters of intent

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael celebrated three seniors Thursday who earned scholarships to compete at the next level. All-State football star Andre Depina-Gray is staying in the Ocean State, heading to URI in the fall. Elizabeth Murphy will jump for the Merrimack College track team. Sam Simonds will pitch at the College of Saint Rose.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Softball
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Man shot outside Providence gentleman’s club dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was shot outside of gentleman’s club in Providence last week has died. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Angelo Gomez, was shot multiple times outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allen’s Ave. just before midnight on April 1. Security employees told police that there was an argument between two […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man tried to pull boy into car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday. The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

