Krause’s RBI double lifts Toll Gate past NP

WARWICK (WPRI) – Toll Gate softball jumped out to a 7-1 lead over North Providence on Tuesday afternoon before surrendering six runs. With the game tied at seven in the sixth inning, Julia Krause ripped an RBI double to right center to score Katie Motta from second base. The Titans tacked on one more to win 9-7 and improve to 3-0 on the young season.

