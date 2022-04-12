ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Female Who Seemed To Be In A Crisis’: 911 Call Led Police To Two Children Dead In Little Haiti Apartment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two children were found dead in a Little Haiti apartment late Tuesday night.

According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by “a female who seemed to be in a crisis.”

“The female seemed irate, she seemed like her mind wasn’t correct. Our officers, doing their job, looked inside and observed two children, two small kids, inside the apartment, one male and one female. They appeared to be unresponsive,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega.

The children were pronounced dead .

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the children were 3 and 5 years old.

It is still unclear how the woman, who has not been identified, is related to the children. Police have not released any information on her except to say she was supposed to care for the kids.

Police said she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Related
CBS Miami

Bond Denied For Odette Joassaint, Accused Of Killing Her Two Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vigil will be held Thursday for two young Little Haiti children who reportedly died at the hands of their mother. That mother, Odette Joassaint, 41, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and has been denied bond. On Tuesday, police went to Joassaint’s apartment after receiving several 911 calls from her. They said she appeared to be having a mental episode. When officers arrived, they met with her. “The one thing she did say to officers – they’re inside. Go get them. I don’t want them,” added Vega. When the officers went inside the apartment, they...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Mom Odette Lysse Joassaint Accused Of Killing Her Children: ‘They’re Inside, I Don’t Want Them’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Little Haiti mother accused of murdering her daughter and son is behind bars. Police found Odette Joassaint’s children tied up inside her apartment. The children were bound by their ankles, wrists, and neck. The medical examiner’s office is working to figure out the cause of death but police say it was likely strangulation. “One is Jeffrey, and one’s Laura,” said heartbroken father Frantzy Belval, as he showed us pictures of his two children: Laura, 5, and Jeffrey, 3. The person accused of committing the heinous act? Their own mother. “You’re a mother, what do you feel? There’s a devil inside of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

White couple charged with hate crime in alleged murder of Black man at California gas station

Prosecutors in California say a man and a woman accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a gas station on March 15 committed a hate crime. Police say Justin Peoples, 30, was shot once and stabbed multiple times at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California, shortly after 9 p.m. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder the next morning. Images released by the San Joaquin County prosecutor's office show what appear to be white supremacist tattoos on Jones' body.
TRACY, CA
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
