In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager due to health concerns. In other news, Jonathan Dahlen’s agent recently denied rumors that his client is looking to return to Sweden for the 2022-23 season, and is hoping to sign an extension in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization did just make a signing, as they announced that prospect Thomas Bordeleau will join the San Jose Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO