Ex-Dodgers announcer Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 12 (UPI) -- Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.

The retired commentator was honored Tuesday with the annual distinction that recognizes a living individual "who has made significant contributions to the national game."

The 94-year-old Scully retired from calling baseball games after the 2016 season, ending his 67-year broadcasting career that dated back to when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn before relocating to L.A. in the late 1950s.

Scully was one of six finalists for the honor last year, when Willie Mays captured the inaugural award. This year, a 17-member panel chose from a list of candidates that featured Bobby Cox, Sandy Koufax, Bud Selig, Joe Torre and Rachel Robinson, among others.

"Any award that's already been won by Willie Mays, who certainly was one of my favorite players and one for whom I had great respect, is an honor," Scully said in a statement. "It's an honor to even have my name linked with his in some way.

"I was honored, delighted and surprised that I turned out to be the second winner of Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award. I'm proud of it and humble at the same time."

Scully won the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence in 1982. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

"Vin Scully was not only the voice of the Dodgers, but was also the soundtrack of our national game for an incredible seven decades," Baseball Digest publisher David Fagley said. "We are honored to recognize his iconic career both as a broadcaster and as a wonderful ambassador for the sport he loves so much."

