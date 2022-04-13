ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUfHi_0f7Vbjbj00

Albert Pujols called his shot.

The veteran slugger told Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol he was going to hit the first pitch he saw Tuesday night for a home run — and then did just that.

Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner launched a three-run shot as the Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Tuesday night.

“When you have 680 you can make those kind of calls,” Pujols said. “I had a good feeling. Sometimes you get lucky, and it happens.”

Nolan Arenado also went deep for St. Louis, which has won 20 of 27 interleague games against the in-state Royals since Aug. 7, 2017.

Salvador Perez homered twice and Michael A. Taylor also connected for Kansas City, which has allowed 33 runs in losing its last three games.

The 42-year-old Pujols, who also singled twice in a 3-for-4 performance, signed with St. Louis on March 28 for his final season. He played for the Cardinals from 2001-11, helping them win two World Series.

In the first inning, Pujols slammed the first pitch he saw from Daniel Lynch over the wall in left field, much to the delight of the crowd, which chanted his name before he stepped out of the dugout for a curtain call.

In addition to his 680 homers, Pujols has 3,304 hits over a 21-year career.

“He's The Machine for a reason,” Knizner said. “I can't say enough about how he played tonight. That was an excellent display of hitting, squaring the ball up all over the field. It was impressive to watch.”

Marmol was impressed that Pujols was able to back up his batting practice boast.

“He's never told me that before,” Marmol said. “I believed him.”

Pujols' drive came on the very next pitch after Arenado clocked a two-run shot. Arenado has three homers and nine RBIs this season.

Knizner, making his first start of the year, ripped a long drive just inside the left-field foul pole in the fourth to put the Cardinals ahead to stay, 6-3.

“I think it was a slider," Knizner said. “He just happened to leave that one up and I put a good swing on it. I kind of blacked out. That sometimes happens when you hit home runs. It comes out of the right tunnel and you're just trained to swing."

Jordan Hicks (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of hitless relief. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson permitted three runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2020.

Giovanny Gallegos got his first save of the season.

Lynch (0-1) allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Perez hit solo shots in the second and eighth for his 13th career multi-homer game.

“It feels great, but the most important thing is to win the game," Perez said. “If I hit a homer and we lose, I feel kind of horrible for the team.”

Marmol returned to the bench after missing the previous two games with the flu.

The Cardinals have scored in the first inning of all four games this season for the first time since 1901.

MODERN IRON MAN

Kansas City OF Whit Merrifield played in his 474th consecutive game, the longest run in the majors since Prince Fielder played in 547 successive games with Milwaukee, Detroit and Texas from Sept. 14, 2010, to May 16, 2014.

HOME STATE ADVANTAGE

The Royals will play their first 13 games in Missouri, the longest home-state run since the San Francisco Giants played their first 17 games in California in 2019.

WELCOME BACK

Kansas City manager Mike Matheny returned to St. Louis, where he managed the Cardinals from 2012-18. He guided them to the postseason in each of his first four seasons, becoming the first manager to accomplish that feat.

UP NEXT

Kansas City RHP Zack Greinke (0-0, 1.59 ERA) will face RHP Adam Wainwright (1-0, 0.00) in the finale of the two-game series Wednesday afternoon. Greinke is 13-6 with a 3.85 ERA in his career against St. Louis. Wainwright threw six innings in a 9-0 win over Pittsburgh on opening day. The two have combined for 404 wins, with Greinke recording 219.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jose Rojas not in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Rojas is being replaced in right field by Jo Adell versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .176 batting average with a .471 OPS, 1 run...
ANAHEIM, CA
Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
California, MO
State
California State
City
St. Louis, MO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina behind Cardinals plate Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Prince Fielder
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
ESPN

Marte, Beer help D-backs rally past Astros 3-2 in 10 innings

PHOENIX -- — Seth Beer's dramatic game-winning, three-run homer was the talk of Arizona's opening day. He came through in a critical situation again Wednesday. Beer tied the game in the 10th inning with an RBI single, and Ketel Marte followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly to give the Diamondbacks a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#Cardinals#The Kansas City Royals
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
ABC News

San Francisco Giants coach Antoan Richardson accuses Mike Shildt of yelling expletive that 'reeked undertones of racism'

San Francisco Giants coach Antoan Richardson, whose ejection Tuesday led to Alyssa Nakken's historic coaching debut, has accused San Diego Padres coach Mike Shildt of yelling an expletive at him that "reeked undertones of racism." Richardson, who is Black, provided a lengthy explanation for his third-inning ejection after San Francisco's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
ABC News

Arizona Cardinals, A.J. Green agree to one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back veteran wide receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, it was announced Thursday. Contract terms were not available. Last season, Green came as close as he has been to a 1,000-yard season since his most recent, in 2017. He finished 2021 with 848 yards and three touchdowns on 54 catches.
GLENDALE, AZ
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks keep foot on gas in play-in rout of Charlotte Hornets

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan took some heat from his coaching staff -- as well as some fans on social media -- for having starters on the court with just over five minutes left in Wednesday night's 132-103 play-in victory over the Charlotte Hornets. "The coaches were yelling...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy