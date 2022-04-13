ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

2-goal games from Kevin Fiala, Ryan Hartman lift Wild past Oilers

 2 days ago

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman both scored twice to pace the host Minnesota Wild to a decisive 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild (45-21-6, 96 points), who have won two straight and maintained their hold on second place in the Central Division. Cam Talbot made 27 saves and Kirill Kaprizov collected two assists for Minnesota, which has a 9-0-1 mark in its past 10 home dates.

Leon Draisaitl notched his 51st goal of the season and Mikko Koskinen stopped 18 shots for the Oilers (42-26-6, 90 points), who hold second place in the Pacific Division.

Taking advantage of a game-long trend, Gaudreau opened the scoring at the 5:37 mark with his 11th of the season. Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith made a backhanded pass up the ice right on Gaudreau’s tape, and the Wild center converted on the ensuing opportunity.

Fiala doubled the lead at the 3:01 mark of the second period. After forcing a turnover in the Edmonton zone, Fiala eventually gained the puck in the slot and whipped a shot home for his first of the night.

Fiala took advantage of yet another Oilers turnover to notch his second of the game before the midway point. After intercepting Evan Bouchard’s weak clearing attempt, Fiala netted a sharp-angled goal for his career-high 26th of the season.

Hartman notched his first of the game at 13:12 of the middle frame. Kaprizov outmaneuvered three defenders before sending a pass to the front of the net, and Hartman converted.

Hartman made it a 5-0 affair when he deflected Jordie Benn’s point shot 3:22 into the third period for his 29th of the season.

Draisaitl’s power-play goal at 5:39 of the final frame spoiled Talbot’s shutout bid. The Edmonton star buried a one-timer for his franchise record 21st man-advantage marker, breaking the standard he held with Wayne Gretzky and Ryan Smyth.

Minnesota’s win came at a cost as forward Jordan Greenway left the game midway through the first period due to an upper-body injury.

–Field Level Media

Yardbarker

Sabres Need to Manage Expectations for Power’s NHL Debut

It has been one crazy year for Owen Power. After being drafted first overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, competing in the Olympics for Team Canada, and leading Michigan to a Frozen Four birth, it’s been quite the whirlwind for the 19-year-old prospect. The latest development in his young career occurred Friday when Power signed his entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. With the expectation he will make his NHL debut in Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, what can Sabres fans realistically expect when he steps into the lineup? While we will likely see flashes of the elite defenseman he will become, it is important to temper expectations for the rookie.
BUFFALO, NY
