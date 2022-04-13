ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue investigating anti-police vandalism on campus

By Eric Graves
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue students woke up Tuesday to find “ACAB” and “pigs” spray painted on two major campus landmarks.

The phrases used to criticize police were found in red spray paint on the base of the university’s bell tower and on Engineering Fountain.

Photos and videos of the incident are courtesy of the Purdue Exponent.

A spokesperson for Purdue said Purdue Police are looking over video of the areas and also have a report of what the suspects might look like. The spokesperson was not able to share a description.

The vandalism comes a day after a special prosecutor decided not to press charges against an officer or student involved in a viral arrest video from Februar y.

Purdue also released a plan leadership said will ensure an incident like the arrest never happens on campus again.

West Lafayette, IN
