Biloxi Shuckers face Mississippi Braves in home opener

Webb’s career numbers are pretty fantastic. He has a 2.47 ERA over 76.2 innings, but that was anchored by an incredible start. Webb was a critical piece to the 2019 team, posting a 1.39 ERA in 36 appearances. In 2020, injury struck, but he did come on at the end of the season and did not give up a run over ten innings. However, the underlying statistics were always questionable, and last season, those came to light. Webb never really found his footing with the team as he was yo-yoed up and down between AAA and the majors. After a poor Spring Training this season, he failed to make the Opening Day roster, leading to him being designated for assignment. The Braves are obviously comfortable with the group they have, and I think another team out there will take a liking to Webb.

