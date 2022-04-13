ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss vs. Murray State

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosing to Southern Miss last week really sent Ole Miss into a...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
KTAL

LSU head coach on opposing SEC stadiums: “It feels like Rocky IV”

LSU Baseball head coach Jay Johnson is impressed with the hostile environments his squad travels to in SEC play. “It feels like Rocky IV,” Johnson said, ahead of a road trip to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks. “You know, when Rocky goes to Russia and fights Drago — I’m sure Arkansas will be the same way.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Murray, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Murray, KY
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy